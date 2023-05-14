Nation Building: AMORC decries Nigeria’s failure to optimise diversity

By Uchenna Eletuo

The President of Rosicrucian Order (AMORC), Dr Kenneth Idiodi, has decried the failure of Nigeria to optimise the nation’s diversity of resources for the common good.

Idiodi decried this on Saturday at the 2023 AMORC Lagos Conclave at its headquarters in Lagos with the theme: “Practical Rosicrucian Tools for Nation Building”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the session reviews the parameters of human failure to development.

It reports also that AMORC is known for critical appreciation of human life.

Idiodi described a nation as a large group of people with a common language, culture and history with its government.

He said that nation building was a concept that aids peoples’ common sense of belonging.

“It is where state institutions work for the betterment of the people; where there is justice, peace, security of life and property and where democracy thrives.

“It promotes common national identity, equal opportunity for citizens for the realisation of their legitimate socio-economic pursuit,” he said.

The president, therefore, called for a conscious knowledge application in every sphere of the nation’s life to spur its development.

He called on people to apply what he referred to as the pyramid of ideas, which included duty, chastity, morality, fortitude, honesty, temperance, justice, honour, tolerance and trust, to redeem the society.

He regretted that the application of mundane ideals rather than the universal knowledge, had continued to afflict humanity which had caused pains and despair.

Idiodi said that without the right sense of value application, those trying to build the nation would build in vain and the people would continue to revolve in a vicious circle.

He commended nationalists such as Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo for following knowledge perspectives during their leadership periods.

He urged leaders to foster unity and peace in the country, saying people achieved greater heights where unity exists.

Also speaking, the Grand Councillor, AMORC, Lagos Zone, Mr Babatope Ogunnowo, said that education of people should be prioritised.

Ogunnowo, also the guest Lecturer at the event, spoke on the “Framework to Nation Building”.

He said that the application of education driven development would illuminate the society to the path of glory in the comity of nations.

He frowned at the falling standard of education in the country, saying that every effort should be made to restore the nation’s education standard to drive innovation in youths.

The grand councillor charged leaders to ensure political stability in the country to encourage investment.

According to him, good governance encourages citizens innovation and confers sense of belonging. (NAN)