Nathaniel Samuel: Inter- Faith group praises God for exposing Kaduna’s failed bomber

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace (NIFROP) has expressed gratitude to God over a failed explosion attempt at a Living Faith Church in Kaduna on Sunday, as an impending religious war was averted.

A potential tragedy was avoided on Sunday in Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area after a suspected suicide bomber Nathaniel Samuel was arrested.

The lone bomber was reportedly spotted by the Close Circuit Camera Television (CCTV) of the church, according to the security officers, Samuel was accosted and handed over to the police at the Sabon Tasha Divisional Police Station.

And NIFROP, which recently commissioned a 21-day fasting and prayer for the nation’s peaceful coexistence said Nathaniel’s capture is an evidence that God answers prayers and assurance that enemies of the country will be exposed.

In a statement signed by Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Abutu , its Coordinating Secretary General, the inter-faith group condemned the incident which would have led into national mourning and fingers pointed at wrong quarters.

According to NIFROP, the nation is indeed on the path to greatness owing to the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari is God’s anointed choice.

The group, however, advised religious leaders in the country to quit the silence only because Nathaniel is Christian.