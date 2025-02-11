NATE urges Tinubu to sign bachelor, HND harmonisation bill

By Stellamaris Ashinze

The National Association of Technologist in Engineering (NATE) on Tuesday urged President Bola Tinubu to assent to the bill that harmonises first degrees and the Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate.

The National General Secretary, NATE, Mr Samuel Ibidapo, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Ibidapo said the presidential assent would encourage more students to study in polytechnics and promote technology advancement in the country.

“This particular (HND discrimination) issue has been on the front burner for a long time.

“I recall that in the House (of Representatives) between 2003 and 2007, this was one bill that was so important and it is a way of encouraging our polytechnic graduates.

“This should not take away the kind of training they give but should be a motivation for our polytechnic graduates,” he said.

According to him, it is unfortunate that President Muhammdu Buhari left office without signing the bill into law.

‘’HND holders are not second fiddle, they are working with their brain. And they know what they are doing.

‘’Why should they be treated as second fiddle in their fatherland, it is a great challenge that needs to be tackled.

‘’We have foreign countries and it is not like what we are facing, So we appeal to our government to please harmonise everything’’, he said.

Ibidapo said that done, eliminating the dichotomy would be a great feat by this administration.

NAN reports that the 9th National Assembly had passed a bill to abolish the discrimination between holders of Higher National Diploma (HND) and bachelor degrees.

The then Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the passage of the bill would serve as a motivation to HND holders and a boost to polytechnics arm of the nation’s higher education system.(NAN)