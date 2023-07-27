NATE urges FG to embrace technological advancement to break barriers

By Funmilola Gboteku

Dr Adeshola Openibo, Assistant Director, Federal Ministry of Transportation, on Thursday urged the Federal Government to embrace new technological advancement to break barriers and democratise the nation’s marketplace.

Openibo made this appeal during the Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering’s (NATE) 2023 award ceremony, induction of new members and unveiling of the industrial Tiger-Nut processing machine at FIIRO, Oshodi, Lagos.

The assistant director, who is also a member of NATE, said that the world was in the era of rapid innovation, adding that technology had become a powerful catalyst for progress.

She noted that technological advancement fueled economic development, streamlined processes and reduced cost.

Openibo said that to fully maximise the benefits of the advancement in Nigeria, it was necessary to ensure inclusivity.

She stressed that NATE as a professional body must bridge digital divide by ensuring that every member had access to opportunities through seminars and trainings.

“We need to make ourselves relevant by building the interest of states and the federal government to invest in our innovations.

“Also we need to promote digital literacy, especially among our craftsmen and technicians.

” It is necessary for us to create an environment where members can participate and thrive in the digital age,” Openibo said.

According to her, while contributing to technological advancement for economic growth, it is necessary to address social and environmental concerns.

She said it was also important to prioritise environmental and human security.

In his speech, The National President of NATE, Dominic Udoatan, urged the Federal Government to issue an executive order to put an end to the dichotomy between B.Sc and HND holders.

Udoatan said that removing the barrier would be the best palliative the government could give to them and not money.

He said that once that was done, everybody would be able to give priority to the works of their hands, and not paper achievements from the universities.

“Removing this barrier will end the fear of crossing from being a technologist to an engineer.

“We should be busy creating new inventions, and not worrying about how we will be required to get a university degree to attain certain positions.

“NATE members are responsible for so many innovations, hence we should be encouraged.

“However, for that to happen, the government needs to put an end to the dichotomy between B.Sc and HND holders,” he said.

Udoatan said the association had cheaper alternatives for solar, fuel, gas and generators among others, noting that only technologists could handle such innovations.

On technological advancement, he said as a country, our priority should be finding solutions to issues hindering technological breakthroughs.

He said that, already, so many innovations had been made locally but not sustained due to lack of encouragement.

Udoatan urged the federal government to give priority to skill acquisition, saying that the association had a lot of expectations from the present administration.

He commended the government for taking the necessary steps towards the right direction, despite the present economic situation in the country.

NAN reports that 115 new members were inducted into NATE during the 2023 award and unveiling of the industrial Tiger-Nut processing machine ceremony. (NAN

