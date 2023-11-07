NATE President hopeful of technology’s place in Nigeria’s growth

By Olatunde Ajayi

The National President of Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE), Mr Dominic Udoatan, says he is hopeful technology can play a big role in the country’s growth.

Udoatan stated this when he led a group of technologists from 36 states of the federation on a courtesy visit to the management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was part of the association’s activities to mark the 2023 Conference of Technologists (CONTECH) and Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Udoatan advocated for the establishment of a National Polytechnics Commission (NPC) to address the age-long disparity between university and polytechnic graduates in the country.

He noted that policy-makers have placed high premium on university education to the detriment of other levels of educational institutions, blaming the development on the nation’s reward system.

The NATE president likened the present situation to training young graduates without a secure future.

”The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) should be left with the management of Technical Colleges, while the proposed NPC should concentrate on formulating policies for Polytechnic education.

“The disparity between the university and polytechnic graduates is taking its toll on the enrollment of students as many parents prefer to have their children registered in the former.

“Students enrollment at polytechnics nationwide is now dwindling on yearly basis due to the premium placed on university education,” Udoatan said.

He however berated the management of polytechnics for not doing enough as they have in place the same practice in terms of recruitment and promotion of staff in their various institutions.

“The economy of the country is supposed to be technologically-driven, but with the dichotomy, it will be hard for the country to meet up with other developing nations.

“To correct the imbalance, there is need for the setting up of a National Polytechnics Commission, like that of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“I am also imploring Rectors of the polytechnics across the country to use their offices to champion the cause,” Udoatan added.

Welcoming the team to his office, the Rector of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Prof. Kareem Adebiyi, assured the association of his support in achieving the set goals.

“I am a product of both university and polytechnic education and I can tell you that polytechnic graduates have a lot to offer the country.”

He commended the leadership of the association for doing a great work, saying “wevare satisfied with the level of work that you are doing.

“From workshops, we have seen different designs and various machines that are available here for the small and medium scale industries. It is left for the business people to take advantage of the machines.”

The Rector appreciated the association for choosing the institution as part of the places to visit to mark their 2023 CONTECH and AGM.

“We are indeed honoured. Our institution is largely a composition of engineers, technicians and technologists who are contributing their quota in no small way to ensuring that the mandate of the institution is optimally achieved,” he stated.

NAN reports that the theme of the 2023 CONTECH Ibadan is: “Sustenance of Technological Code of Ethics and Engineering Standards, A key for National Development.”(NAN)

