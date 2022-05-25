Natasha-Uduaghan wins PDP Senatorial District ticket two months after joining party

By Thompson Yamput

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Wednesday clinched the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) ticket as its candidate for Kogi Central Senatorial District.

She defeated Mamud Attah by 159 to 13 votes at the primary election held in Okene.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, a.k.a “the Amazon of Kogi politics’’ defected to the PDP on March 20 with thousands of her supporters.

She was the 2019 senatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and hails from the same central senatorial district with APC’s Gov. Yahaya Bello.

Shortly after her declaration as winner of the PDP primary election, Akpoti-Uduaghan extended the olive branch to her co-contestants and urged them to join hands with her to win the 2023 election.

“Kogi Central Senatorial District is our home and we must join hands to ensure that we build it up to a better place for all of us to dwell.

“I urge you all to join hands with me in the struggle to give our party, the PDP the desired victory at the 2023 general elections,’’ she pleaded.

Akpoti-Uduaghan commended the peaceful conduct of the election and pledged to facilitate further development of the district if elected as senator. (NAN)

