Natasha sponsors motion for FG to immortalize Late Ohinoyi  

By Oluwasegun Aina

The Senator representing Kogi Central senatorial district, Senator Natasha H Akpoti -Uduaghan on Wednesday, sponsored a motion over the death of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, HRM, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, and urged the federal government of Nigeria to immortalise the late Monarch by naming Federal College of Education Okene after him.

Senator Natasha conveyed the news of the demise of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Abdulrahman Ado Ibrahim, who passed on Sunday, 29th October, 2023 at an Abuja Hospital at the age of 94.

She noted that following the death of Ohinoyi Sanni Omolori in 1997, the Lagos-based entrepreneur and Son of the first paramount ruler of Ebiraland, Abdulrahman Ado Ibrahim, ascended the throne as the third Ohinoyi of Ebiraland on June 2, 1997.

In her motion, Senator Natasha described the late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland as a bridge-builder, peacemaker and a social scientist who was more at home with analysis and actions.

She told the Senate that the late paramount ruler of Ebiraland until his death always dismissed the acrimonious exchanges between the contending parties in the overall political contestation of Ebiraland.

“Even when the Supreme Court in August 2015 affirmed his appointment as the Paramount Traditional Ruler of Ebira people, he chose

to remain magnanimous in victory.

“Recalls that since he ascended the throne on 2rnd June, 1997 as Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Majesty proved to be a veritable bridge-builder, peacemaker and a social scientist who was more at home with analysis and actions.

“In several private conversations with illustrious sons of Ebira, he always dismissed the acrimonious exchanges between the contending parties in the overall political contestation of Ebira land”, she submitted.

Senator Natasha described the demise of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland as a great loss to his family, the people of Ebiraland, Kogi State and Nigeria in general.

She also noted that the late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland will be remembered for his vast business empire, which provided employment opportunities to several thousands of Nigerians.

In her prayers, she requested the senate to observe a minute silence in honour of the late king, send a letter to commiserate with the family and the good people of Ebiraland and urged the federal government of Nigeria to immortalize him by naming the Federal College of Education Okene after him.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

