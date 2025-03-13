Natasha: Niger Delta youths rally behind Akpabio, condemn sexual harassment allegations

An interest group, Amalgamated Southern Nigeria Youths Forum, has expressed its support for the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, condemning sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP-Kogi).

By Naomi Sharang

President of the forum, Oleh Victor, made the group’s position known at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Victor urged any group trying to use the Akpabio/Natasha feud to heat up the polity to desist from such.

He accused some persons of masterminding a smear campaign against Akpabio through Akpoti-Uduaghan to forcefully remove him from office.

“The false sexual harassment allegation is dead on arrival,” Victor said.

He also rejected claims by some groups that the north had not benefited under Akpabio’s leadership.

Victor listed the numerous projects and policies which the north had benefited from through Akpabio’s fairness to all regions to include: the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

Victor, while declaring the group’s support for Akpabio, vowed to resist any attempts to remove him through what he called ‘fabricated narratives’.

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to step in and caution some certain leaders against further provocations. (NAN)