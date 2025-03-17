Natasha: Group urges thorough investigation

A Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO), Every Woman Hope Centre (EWHC), has called for a thorough investigation into the feud between Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Chidi Opara

A Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO), Every Woman Hope Centre (EWHC), has called for a thorough investigation into the feud between Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The Founder/Executive Director ofhe NGO, Mrs Edel-Quinn Agbaegbu, made the call at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

“Investigation into the allegation should be carried out and the process transparent, to build confidence in the system, in the interest of democracy.

“A seeming disregard of the fundamental human right of fair hearing of a Nigerian citizen should not be allowed to slide. The guilty should be punished,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that EWHC is an NGO with special interest on women, children and biodiversity

Agbaegbu also called for a strategic action to re-orientate Nigerians on societal decadence that should not be sustained.

She said that the NGO is collaborating with other organisations, to speak out and react to the “Senators Akpabio/Natasha controversy”.

“We all are witnesses to the current raging and heightened tensions within the Senate, subsequent to Sen. Akpoti- Uduaghan’s protest over reallocation of her seat in the Upper chamber.

“Silencing her for speaking out against alleged intimidation and sexual harassment, contradicts moral justice, basic human right, equity and fair play,” she said.

Agbaegbu added that with her suspension, the nation was currently left with only three women senators representing the women in the Senate, out of 109 senators.

“The consequence is that the Kogi Central Senatorial Zone, as it stands, has no representation in the Senate.

“The situation is worrisome, with implications in the future participation of women in politics in Nigeria,” she said.

The EWHC boss urged Nigerians, especially women to identify with Akpoti- Uduaghan’s passion, rather than criticise her actions especially when the case is still undecided in the court of law.

“The whole scenario unfortunately has exposed Nigeria’s entrenched culture of silence and stigmatisation, which has deeply undermined women’s clamour for empowerment and emancipation.

“Women have been marginalised and oppressed to the extent that the implementation of 35 per cent gender affirmation has almost gone to oblivion,” she said.

Agbaegbu called on relevant authorities to open up due process, instead of trivialising matters, for the best interest and integrity of the Senate

She said that women organisations would continue to push until all forms of sexual harassment are eliminated in the society.

“What should matter most now is to mainstream best practices that will enhance growth and development of the society and ensure sustainable democracy where justice is upheld.”