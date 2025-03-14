 Natasha: Ex-Lawmaker urges Akpabio to step aside for impartial investigation

A former lawmaker, Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, has urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to step aside for an impartial investigation into sexual harassment allegations

By Aderemi Bamgbose

A former lawmaker, Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, has urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to step aside for an impartial investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against him by Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Tofowomo, who represented Ondo South at the ninth National Assembly, told newsmen on Friday in Okitipupa that Akpabio “cannot preside over his own case.”

The Senate had suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months with effect from March 6, following a standoff with the Senate President over seating arrangements during plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, had also accused Akpabio of sexual harassment and petitioned the Senate, which rejected her claims.

Tofowomo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, who said his view was not based on political affiliation, noted that “the National Assembly should be a place where laws are obeyed and not flouted.”

According to him, the National Assembly makes laws and implements such laws on Nigerian citizens and it must be binded by the laws.

“The allegation of sexual harassment is a serious one, either true or false, it behoves on Akpabio to step aside for impartial investigation and let his deputy preside over legislative matters pending the decision of the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

“Akpoti-Uduaghan has taken the case to the United Nations, and we should not make ourselves and our country a laughing stock among comity of nations over this matter, but do the right thing as distinguished members.

“Suspending Akpoti-Uduaghan was wrong in its entirety; if the Senate said she violated its standing rules, is there anywhere she have been warned? No, so why the sudden suspension?

“Women are supposed to be treated with a lot of courtesy and respect. Yes, there may be a serious allegation, but the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions should investigate the matter in order to exonerate Akpabio,” Tofowomo said.

The former senator maintained that what was distinguished on senators was their ability to obey and respect the laws, and do the needful at all times.

He added that out of the 109 Senators, only Sen. Adenigba Fadahunsi representing Osun East, told Akpabio the bitter truth over the Akpoti-Uduaghan matter.

The PDP chieftain, however, urged President Bola Tinubu to wade into the matter, noting that the matter has been taking to the United Nations, and could have a bad image on Nigeria, if not treated with the utmost caution.

NAN reports that the Senate on Thursday passed a vote of confidence in the Senate President over the matter. (NAN)