Natasha: Ensure Recall Processes Adhere to Legal Provisions – CSO Tells INEC

A Civil Society Organization (CSO), The Electoral Hub has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a transparent process that adheres to legal provisions in the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a public statement signed by its Director, Princess Hamman-Obels, the organization expressed deep concern over recent political developments in Nigeria, highlighting potential threats to the country’s democratic integrity.

Hamman-Obels mentioned the ongoing recall process of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, as two key issues bedeviling the country.

She stressed that the recall process against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has been marred by allegations of fictitious signatures and procedural flaws, raising questions about the misuse of recall mechanisms for political vendettas.

“The Electoral Hub called on INEC to thoroughly investigate these allegations and ensure that all processes adhere to legal provisions. It also advocated for reforms to enhance the credibility of recall procedures and protect democratic institutions from abuse,” she said.

Hamman-Obels noted that in Rivers State, political instability has escalated since Governor Siminalayi Fubara took office.

She recalled that attempts to impeach Gov. Fubara led to violent incidents, including the burning and subsequent demolition of the state Assembly complex.

“Security challenges worsened, culminating in an explosion at the Trans-Niger Pipeline on March 19, 2025. In response, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency on March 18, 2025, suspending key state officials and appointing Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as the sole administrator of Rivers State under military administration for six months.

“The Electoral Hub expressed concern over the lack of transparency in this decision and its potential impact on Federal-State relations. They emphasized that a state of emergency should be used sparingly and transparently to avoid undermining democracy and democratization.

“The organization urged the federal government to ensure that this intervention is temporary with focused solely on restoring peace, and conducted within constitutional frameworks. We call for the soonest reinstatement of democratically elected office holders from the governor to the state assembly members.

“These developments occur against a backdrop of significant economic challenges in Nigeria, including rising inflation, currency depreciation, and widespread unemployment. The Electoral Hub believes that strong democratic institutions are crucial for addressing these challenges effectively and called on all stakeholders to prioritize transparency, accountability, protection of human rights, expanding civic spaces, and rule of law to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

“In light of these pressing issues, The Electoral Hub urged decisive action from government institutions, political parties, civil society organizations, international partners, and citizens. They emphasized the need for INEC to ensure transparency in handling recall petitions, for the government to uphold constitutional provisions while addressing security concerns, and for civil society organizations to promote peaceful dialogue and monitor government actions,’ she said.

She reiterated the commitment of the Electoral Hub to promoting electoral knowledge, accountability and integrity in Nigeria, “safeguarding and strengthening democratic institutions. Recognizing the importance of robust democratic institutions in addressing both political and economic challenges facing the country”.