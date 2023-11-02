Natasha Akpoti-Uduahan sworn in as Kogi-Central Senator

By Kingsley Okoye

Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduahan (PDP- Kogi) on Thursday took the oath of office and allegiance as senator representing Kogi-Central at the National Assembly.

The Clerk of the Senate, Mr Chinedu Akubueze, administered the oath on Akpoti-Uduahan.

This followed the judgement of the Appeal Court which declared her as the winner of the Feb. 26 poll.

The three-member panel, in a judgment, upheld the judgment of the state’s election petitions tribunal and dismissed the appeal filed by Sen Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC).(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

