NASU denies plans to suspend strike

By Joan Nwagwu

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has denied plans to suspend its ongoing industrial action.

The NASU General Secretary, Mr Peters Adeyemi, said this while speaking with newsmen on Monday, in Abuja.

According to Adeyemi, the union will be meeting on Tuesday in Abuja to consult with its members on the state of the strike.

“The Federal Government has begun paying NASU members the arrears of the consequential adjustment of the national minimum though not all have received the payment so far,,’’ he said.

He, however, noted that no other financial commitment made to the union had been actualised except the consequential adjustment of the minimum wage.

He added that the payment was not enough for the striking workers to suspend the ongoing industrial action.

According to him, there are seven demands which the union has gotten the commitment of the government to implement.

“There are six outstanding items yet to be acted upon.

“We cannot because of the ongoing payment which is yet to be concluded to be talking about suspension of the strike.

“However, we are consulting with our members. A consultation meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday. But it is very naïve and mischievous for anyone to start saying we are planning to suspend the strike.

“I read in a section of the media that reported that we are planning to suspend the strike on Tuesday.

“Whoever reports that is a paid agent of the Federal Government. Let me use this opportunity to debunk the report,” he said.

On update on the report, Adeyemi said that NASU could not take a unilateral decision to suspend the strike.

“The strike is being prosecuted under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of both NASU and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

“There are four unions in the universities and inter-university centres that are involved in this struggle.

“How can any reporter claim that NASU is meeting to suspend the strike?

“There is no way NASU can suspend the strike when SSANU is clamouring for an extension of the strike by another one month to allow the government to address our grievances,” he said.

NASU General Secretary also declined knowledge of another meeting with the Federal Government on the crisis, saying the first meeting was more on concerns of ASUU.

He, therefore, noted that the meeting indeed mandated NITDA to conclude its integrity test for the alternative salary payment platforms proposed by ASUU and the non-teaching unions and report back.

“The Salary, Income and Wages Commission was told to look at the salary structure and report back to the meeting,’’ he added.(NAN)

