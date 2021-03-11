The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has commended the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) management for the existing cordial relationship between it (varsity) and the union.

Mr Adetunji Carroll, the National Deputy General Secretary of the NASU, made the commendation during a courtesy visit to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, in his office.

Carroll said that NASU, as a body, is very proud to associate with the university while thanking the Vice-Chancellor for approving the use of the university’s facility to host the union’s emergency meeting.

“We have always enjoyed a cordial relationship with the institution and we hope to strengthen the relationship while representing the union members in their best interest,” he said.

He submitted that the Unilorin has not at any point failed the NASU, adding that at the shortest notice, the Vice-Chancellor graciously welcomed the union to hold its meeting on campus.

The union leader also commended the university management for the warm reception and hospitality the executive members of the union have enjoyed since their arrival at the institution.

He said: “We are here to show appreciation for making your facilities available to us and to register our presence on the campus.

“We also want to recognise the Vice-Chancellor who we see as the father of the union.”

While welcoming the NASU leaders, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Technology, and Innovation), Prof. Mikhail Buhari, said that he operates an open arms policy devoid of deceit.

He commended the leader of the team for representing the union well, informing the unionists that Unilorin is known for its hospitality. (NAN)

