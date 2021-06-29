NASU advocates rehabilitation of libraries to promote reading culture

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has urged government at all levels to accord priority to rehabilitation and equipping of libraries across the country.

Dr Mokolo Hassan, National President of the association, made the call at the regular meeting of the examination bodies and libraries council on Thursday in Bauchi.

Hassan, who was represented by Obabunmi Sunday, NASU’s deputy president, said the call was imperative to transform libraries and make it meet the needs of the students,researchers and other educaactivities.

This, he said, would encourage reading culture and sound learning processes to achieve academic excellence.

“The buildings and other facilities in the library boards are grossly dilapidated and not conducive for effective learning.

“The trend is not encouraging students to make use of the libraries, lack of modern editions of books, computers and softwares, could not advance the e-learning process.

“The nation can not advance in the era of globalisation which also affect modern technologies without investing on research and reading culture of the children,” he said

Hassan also called for recruitment of more staff into the libraries and examination bodies to enhance effective service delivery.

Also speaking, Mr Danjuma Sale, the state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), urged federal and state governments to adopt proactive measures towards improving workers’ welfare and create conducive working environment.

In a remark, Aliyu Jibo, the Bauchi State Head of Service (HoS), represented by Nasiru Billiyaminu, Director Training in the office of the HoS, reiterated government commitment to improve workers’ welfare.

Jibo urged the association and labour unions to cooperate with the government towards realising the noble objectives.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) report that the examination bodies include WAEC, NECO, National and State Libraries among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...