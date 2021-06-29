NASU advocates rehabilitation of libraries to promote reading culture

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has urged government at all levels to accord to rehabilitation and equipping of libraries across the country.

Dr Mokolo Hassan, National President of the association, made the call at the regular meeting of the bodies and libraries council on Thursday in Bauchi.

Hassan, who was represented by Obabunmi Sunday, NASU’s deputy president, said the call was imperative to transform libraries and make it meet the needs of the students,researchers and other educaactivities.

This, he said, would encourage reading culture and sound processes to achieve academic excellence.

“The buildings and other facilities in the library boards are grossly dilapidated and not conducive effective .

“The trend is not encouraging students to make use of the libraries, lack of modern editions of books, computers and softwares, could not advance the e- process.

“The nation can not advance in the era of globalisation which also affect modern technologies without investing on and reading culture of the children,” he said 

Hassan also called recruitment of more staff into the libraries and bodies to enhance effective .   

Also speaking, Mr Danjuma Sale, the state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), urged federal and state governments to adopt proactive measures improving workers’ welfare and create conducive working environment.

In a remark, Aliyu Jibo, the Bauchi State Head of Service (HoS), represented by Nasiru Billiyaminu, Director Training in the office of the HoS, reiterated government to improve workers’ welfare.

Jibo urged the association and labour unions to cooperate with the government realising the noble objectives.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) report that the bodies include WAEC, NECO, National and State Libraries among others. (NAN)

