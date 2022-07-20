Nassarawa Govt to construct ultra modern market in Toto LGA — Speaker

By Awayi Kuje

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, says plans have been concluded by the Nasarawa State Government to build an ultra modern market in Toto Local Government Area.

This, he said, was to boost socio-economic activities and standard of living of the people in the area and its environment.

The speaker announced this on Wednesday while addressing supporters, who gave him a rousing welcome at his home town, Umaisha in Toto Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State.

He explained that the project was part of Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s commitment to fulfill his campaign promises to the people of the area.

According to him, Sule will send contractors to Toto Local Government for assessment of the project site and commencement of work before the end of the week.

He emphasised that if completed, it would reduce poverty, create more employment and enhance economic activities in the LGA

“This will also improve on the revenue base and standard of living of our people,” he said.

The speaker further said that the rehabilitation of the Toto-Umaisha road was also set to begin as contractors would soon mobilise to site for onward commencement of work.

He also said that the road, if rehabilitated, would boost agriculture and the standard of living of the people of the area.

Abdullahi re-assured his people of the determination of the APC-led government in the state to continue to provide them with the basic needs to improve on their general well-being.

He added that Sule had passion for the people, and for peace and speedy growth of the entire state, hence the need for the all the necessary support by the people to enable him to succeed in the tasks ahead of him.

The speaker, therefore, called on the people of the area to live in peace and tolerate one another for development to thrive. (NAN)

