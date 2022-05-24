NASS will ensure full implementation of NHIA — Sen. Oloreigbe

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Ibrahim Oloreigbe, says the National Assembly (NASS)

will, via its oversight functions, monitor and ensure full implementation of the National Health Insurance Authority Act.

Oloreigbe, who said this at a news conference in Abuja, said NASS would engage the Authority and other stakeholders to

drive Universal Health Coverage (UHC) as envisioned in the bill.

According to him, NASS will convene a national meeting of stakeholders for an action plan on the implementation.

He said “the Act empowers the NHIA to promote, regulate and integrate health insurance schemes, improve and harness

private sector participation in the provision of healthcare services.

“It will ultimately assist the authority in achieving UHC for all Nigerians.

“The NHIA shall ensure that health insurance is made mandatory for every Nigerian and legal residents and ensure the

utilisation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) among other responsibilities,’’ he said.

Oloreigbe said the NHIA would also promote, support and collaborate with states through state health insurance

schemes to ensure that Nigerians accessed quality healthcare that met regulatory standards.

The lawmaker also revealed that the Act made provision for the establishment of Vulnerable Group Fund to provide finance

for the provision of health services to vulnerable people.

He listed sources for the vulnerable group fund to include the BHCPF, health insurance levy, special intervention fund allocated

by government and appropriated to vulnerable group fund.

Other sources, according to him, are grants, donations, gifts and any other voluntary contributions made to the Vulnerable Group Fund.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 19, signed the National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2022 into law, repealling the National

Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) that came into existence since 2004.

Buhari, who disclosed the signing of the bill on his Twitter handle, said the signing was part of his administration’s efforts to ensure

health coverage for all Nigerians. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

