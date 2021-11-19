NASS transmits Electoral Bill to President Buhari

By Haruna Salami

has transmitted the Electoral Bill 2021 President Muhammadu Buhari Friday November 19, 2021.

Senior Special Assistant the President on National Assembly, SSA-P NASS (Senate), Babajide Omoworare disclosed this in a statement.

“Please be informed that in pursuance Section 58 (3) the 1999 Constitution the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2 LFN 2004, the has transmitted the Electoral Bill 2021 Mr. President today Friday November 19, 2021”.

Chairman, Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, speaking with journalists Thursday, had expressed the President Buhari assent the bill.

