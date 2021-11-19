NASS transmits Electoral Bill to President Buhari

By Haruna Salami

National Assembly has transmitted the Electoral Bill 2021 to President Muhammadu Buhari Friday November 19, 2021.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly, SSA-P NASS (Senate), Babajide Omoworare disclosed this in a statement.

“Please be informed that in pursuance of Section 58 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2 LFN 2004, the National Assembly has transmitted the Electoral Bill 2021 to Mr. President today Friday November 19, 2021”.

Chairman, Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, while speaking with journalists Thursday, had expressed confidence the President Buhari will assent to the bill.

