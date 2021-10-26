NASS trains Nasarawa Assembly staff on legislative management

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) of the National Assembly has commenced the training of personnel of Nasarawa State House of Assembly on modern legislative management system.

The institute said the training would improve the skills of the officials for effective service delivery and for the overall development of the state and the country at large.

Ms Rekiya Ibrahim-Atta, the Deputy Director, Training and International Cooperation, NILDS, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja during the opening ceremony of a four-day workshop for the House Legislative Officials and other support staff.

She said that the training workshop was aimed at boosting capacities of the legislative officials for effective service delivery.

“This is a capacity building workshop which is aimed at equipping the participants with skills on Legislative Management System.

“This is to ensure quality service delivery while discharging their duties.

“The training is important and cannot be overemphasised to the development of the legislature and the country at large,’’ she said.

She urged the participants to take the training with all seriousness it deserves in their interest and for the overall development of their state and the country.

The deputy director called for sustained good working relationship between the legislators and the staff of the assembly for quality service delivery.

Responding, Mr Ego Maikeffi, the Clerk of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, and Mrs Rosia Kumbugu, the Director, Publication/ Information of the House, expressed their readiness to use the knowledge gained for effective service delivery.

They commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for approving and sponsoring the workshop.

They also appreciated Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, the Speaker of the House, for facilitating and enhancing the workshop, and called for its sustenance.

The duo assured the staff readiness to be dedicated to their duties at all times for optimal productivity and for the overall development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Mohammed Amali, Research Fellow, NILDS, presented a paper on Structure, Management and Functions of Parliament.

NAN also reports that Dr Samuel Oguche presented a paper on Chamber Management, House Rules and Proceedings, among other topics. (NAN)

