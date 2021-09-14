NASS to sustain synergy with executive, judiciary—Orji Kalu

Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, said on Tuesday in Abuja that the National Assembly would sustain its cooperation with the executive and judiciary in order to entrench good governance.

Kalu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that a robust synergy at the highest level of governance was critical in solving many problems facing the country.

While urging Nigerians to erase the perception that the 9th Senate is a rubber stamp, the former governor of Abia pointed out that there was no need to fight with other arms of government.

“The senate is not a rubber stamp, it is just that we have done things differently.

“There are many things the Presidency has sent to the senate that we rejected and we reject it at the level of leadership and send it back to him.

“There is no need to fight with the President because our job is to complement the efforts of the executive, to give them the chance to give Nigerians good governance.

“Our duty is not to fight, but if we want to fight, we join the Nigerian Army and carry the gun to fight.

“So, our duty is to make laws and ensure we stabilise the polity by ensuring there is a good relationship between the judiciary, executive and the legislature.

“ The senate has been very successful in bringing the budget before December each year, this is the job of the legislature.

“We don’t want to enter into unnecessary controversies with the executive.

“We have fought many times with the executive, but quietly. People can call us any name, but I can speak out my mind to say we are not rubberstamp,’’ he stressed.

Kalu further said that achievements so far recorded by the senate was made possible due to the level of cooperation among the lawmakers, noting that there is no crisis in the senate.

According to him, in every 100, there must be people who are not happy, but we have no crisis in the senate.

“I have never been in the senate before but this senate is very cooperative and we are one family.

“Since I joined politics, I have never seen a family like the senate.

“The senate is one united family and I can testify to that.

“When I had my problem in the prison, a lot of my colleagues including the senate leadership showed a lot of compassion towards me.

“Every other senator tried, but Senators Sani Musa, Kashim Shettima and Ibikunle Amosun were exceptional.

“I am not talking about the Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan now, because that one is like my brother. So, the senate remains one united family, Kalu emphasised.

While pledging his continued support to the leadership of the senate, Kalu said that Lawan is very strong and forthright in handling the senate.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...