NASS to support National Inland Waterways Authority to boost water transportation

By Gabriel Agbeja

The National Assembly has pledged to support the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to boost water transportation across the country.

Mr Victor Ogene, Chairman, National Assembly ad-hoc Committee on Mass Transportation, made the pledge when the committee visited NIWA Liaison Office on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, NASS is ready to help NIWA to explore the business and untapped potentials of Nigerian waterways.

Ogene said that the decision to help NIWA was part of efforts to create alternative means of transportation to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

He said that committee was on a fact-finding mission to know what NIWA has and its problems with a view to solving them and improving waterways transportation.

“There are many business opportunities in waterways and well-regulated waterways can equally attract tourism.

“The National Assembly will also strengthen NIWA to effectively carry out its regulatory function on water ways,” he said.

The chairman said that the National Assembly would organise a public hearing that would give the NIWA boss an opportunity to express his views regarding waterways transportation.

Earlier, the Managing Director, NIWA, Dr George Moghalu, said that the waterways transportation would link states in the country together.

According to him, the move will open water transportation and help to move people and cargo from one state to another and reduce pressure on the road.

Moghalu said that the potentials of blue economy were enormous, if well harnessed, and could make Nigeria think less of oil.

The NIWA boss said that the authority would partner with private investors to boost business opportunities on water ways.

He said that efforts were ongoing to remove weeds and other forms of obstacles on waterways. (NAN)

