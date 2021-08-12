NASS to pass SERVICOM bill soon, says coordinator

Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator, SERVICOM, says the National Assembly will soon pass the bill backing the activities of Service Compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM) into law.

Akajemeli said this at a virtual joint stakeholders’ Review, Advocacy, Engagement and Policy Dialogue Forum on “SERVICOM Bill’’, organised by the SERVICOM to engage State and non-State actors, on Thursday, in Abuja.

She said that the bill had already passed through the first and the second readings at the National Assembly.

“Today is joint stakeholders’ meeting to get accurate feedback from the state and the non-state actors, and also from citizens, on the drafted bill, which has gone through the first and the second readings.

“We are at the point of getting feedback so that we can proceed to public hearing, which we are planning to do very shortly.

“The bill is to firm up the practice of improved service delivery in Nigeria. We are going through these legislative structures to give it laws that will back up the practice of service delivery in Nigeria,’’ Akajemeli explained.

The SERVICOM boss explained further that the process was a positive journey to make government’s businesses much more open, improve transparency, and hold service providers to be more accountable.

This, she said would lead to further having efficiently improved service delivery across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“Permit me to emphasise that the bill seeks to give legislative backing to SERVICOM by providing for the effective management and execution of the service compact with the citizens,’’ she said.

Also, Mr Agabaidu Jideani, a consultant and stakeholder, said the bill would serve as an empowering mechanism for the institution, to be more proactive in executing its mandate in the country.

“SERVICOM was established with the purpose of being a saviour, bringing the government closer to the people and bringing the people to the government by interceding and ensuring that public service is accessible,’’ he said.

Jideani, however, noted that the service compact with all Nigerians was not achieved as it should, hence the need to give it a legal backing through the bill.

Malam Adamu Basheer, co-Chairman, non-State actors, who appreciated Akajemeli for her numerous achievements, appealed to all stakeholders to join hands and ensure the successful passage of the bill into law. (NAN)

