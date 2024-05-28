NASS to hold joint session commemorating Nigeria’s 4th republic silver jubilee

The National Assembly will on Wednesday hold a Joint Plenary to commemorate 25 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria.

By Kingsley Okoye

The National Assembly will on Wednesday hold a Joint Plenary to commemorate 25 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by spokespersons of Senate and House of Representatives, Sen.Yemi Adaramodu and Rep. Akin Rotimi on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said that the event would be marked by series of programmes scheduled to begin at 10 am on May 29,in the Green Chamber of the House of Representatives.

Highlights of the event, he added, will include a keynote speech by President Bola Tinubu.

He said the event would also feature commemorative lectures on the theme: “25 Years of the National Assembly: Lessons & Opportunities.”.

He also added that Ithe lectures would be delivered by Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, former Speaker, 9th house of representatives, Dr David Mark, former president of the 6th and 7th senate and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Head of State.

The spokesperson said the event would also include the unveiling, commissioning and tour of the new National Assembly Library Complex, named, President Bola Tinubu Building.

The statement quoted the President of Senate and Chairman of National Assembly, Godswill Akpabio as saying:”this Silver Jubilee is a testament to the resilience and enduring strength of our democratic institutions.

” The national assembly has played a pivotal role in safeguarding our democracy, and this event is a fitting tribute to our shared commitment to the nation’s progress.”

It also quotes the Speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas as saying:

“The 10th national assembly places great significance on celebrating our democratic journey.

“This commemorative sitting underscores our dedication to reflecting on the lessons learned and the opportunities ahead as we continue to serve the Nigerian people.”

The event will be attended by distinguished guests, including the Vice President, Deputy President of the Senate, Deputy Speaker of the House, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief of Staff to the President, and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum(NGF).

Other dignitaries expected. are, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Clerk to the National Assembly, among other notable dignitaries.(NAN)