NASS to facilitate direct foreign investment into Nigeria

By Eric James Ochigbo

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has pledged that National Assembly will priotise legislations that will boost direct foreign investments to Nigeria to make it the best business destination in Africa.

Kalu said this on Friday when the Deputy Ambassador of Hungary to Nigeria Mr Gabor Krauss paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The deputy speaker also stated that President Bola Tinubu had a robust economic agenda that would reposition Nigeria for better development.

“Nigeria is big with regards to playing a major role in the global market and anybody who sees the opportunity now and steps in stands to benefit from the market share that is going to spring up from Nigeria.

“I say so because we will be leveraging the Africa continental trade agreement, that we are all signatories to, that will be commencing soon. Most companies around the world are seeing beyond their own continents and looking into the continent of Africa.

“You know if you come to African continent, the biggest market is Nigeria. So anyone who’s going to be strategically positioned to benefit from the Africa continental trade agreement cannot avoid Nigeria.

“So what you’re doing now is good for your country, by sniffing out opportunities, closer to your people to embrace,” he said.

Kalu said that the National Assembly would champion policies that would help to increase the confidence of investors on Nigeria through legislative interventions.

Speaking, Krauss said the visit was to communicate with the deputy speaker, of a planned increase in investments and humanitarian services to Nigeria.

Krauss said that the embassy officials had visited Abia where they sought to establish a factory as a joint venture that would help in technology transfer to Nigeria.

He said that a number of Hungarian companies were doing business in the country, adding that his country had equally offered a lot of scholarship opportunities to Nigerian students. (NAN)

