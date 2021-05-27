NASS team in U.S. to assess progress of work on Super Tucano aircraft

May 27, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Defence, News, Politics, Project 0



The National Assembly (NASS) Joint Committee on Defence are currently in the U.S. on inspection tour of Embraer Defence Security Incorporated (EDSI), manufacturers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) A-29 Super Tucano .


This is part of its oversight functions as joint committee on defence.


A statement by the Director of Public Relations and , NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, stated that the joint committee were in the U.S. to assess the status and progress of work on the .


According to Gabkwet, on arrival at EDSI, the team, who led by Sen. Michael Nnachi, briefed on the progress of work on the programme and the scheduled date of delivery.


While briefing the NASS team, Col. Authur Ford, of the U.S. Air Force Fighters and Advance Aircraft Directorate, stated that 10 out of the 12 aircraft were ready for delivery to NAF.


While the remaining were undergoing modification and integration to NAF specific operational configuration.


Ford added that six of the aircraft were scheduled to arrive the in July while the remaining six delivered before the end of October.


The team assured that the aircraft, expected to play critical roles in the fight against and criminality, delivered as planned.


In remarks, Nnachi commended EDSI for the quality of work on the aircraft.


He, however, queried the long duration of time from the date of full to expected date of delivery, which he estimated to between three to four years.


In response, Ford informed the team that the long duration due to the challenges of configuring the aircraft to fit NAF’s required specifications.


The team, which also included Babajimi Benson, Shehu Koko, Abubakar Maki and Abass Adigun, were received on arrival at Jacksonville, Florida, by the Nigerian Defence Attaché to the U.S., Air Commodore Jibrin Usman.


As well as the Lead Foreign Liaison Officer on the aircraft, AVM Sule Lawal, and senior management staff of EDSI. ()

Tags: ,