NASS tasks IGP on improved security

The Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs has urged the Minister of Police Affairs and Inspector General of Police to take the necessary steps to improve the security situation in the country.

The committee, co-chaired by Sen. Abdulhamid Madori and Rep. Abubakar Yalleman, said this when they appeared before the joint session of the committee in Abuja to defend the 2024 budget.

The committee said the security of lives and property remained a primary responsibility of every government, hence the need for Nigeria Police to live up to expectations.

Yalleman said the NASS would do the needful to ensure the necessary things were done to enhance the performance of the Nigeria Police.

“We will do justice to the budget and ensure that our police force and all supporting institutions are able to function as effectively and efficiently as possible.”

The Minister of Police Affairs, Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam, said the ministry was working with the police and other institutions to ensure they delivered on their mandates of ensuring internal security.

The minister noted that one of the major problems facing the police was funding.

In the same vein, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said the Nigeria Police, under his leadership, was determined to change the narrative for good.

He said their dream was to have a police force that would be positioned to fight criminals and criminalities in the country’s diverse communities.

He expressed optimism that with the support of the National Assembly and the entire nation, the security of the country will improve. (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

