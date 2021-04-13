NASS shut down as staff protest non-payment of entitlements

Photo: Speaker, House of Representatives received requests of the staff from their leader. 

By Haruna Salami


National Assembly has been shut down as Parliamentary Staff Association, PASAN and National Assembly Forum, NASLAF protest non-payment of their entitlements.


Before protest PASAN presented to the Clerk to National Assembly, CNA a position paper dated 25 February, 2021 which a 21-Day ultimatum was issued and a follow-up letter dated 18th , 2021 wherein the union issued a further 14 Day ultimatum for the immediate implementation/payment of: “national minimum wage/22 months arrears, rent subsidy @ 40% of consolidated annual salary, 15% additional conpecullar allowance to make 40% and 50% balance of consolidated salary structure (CONLESS).


Other demands of PASAN are “hazard allowance @ 5% of consolidated monthly salary, gratuity for every retiring staff and ll pending promotion arrears”. 
Furthermore, PASAN said the Executive Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission response to the Union’ position paper as captured above wrote to the Clerk’ office “requesting for an urgent meeting between the National Assembly Service Commission, the Management of National Assembly and the NASC/NASS Chapters of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN to discuss all the issues raised the position paper”.


The union regretted that “four after receipt of the letter from the Executive Chairman of the Commission, you (Clerk) are to comply with the ”. 

Thereafter, there Clerk, Amos Ojo offered to pay leave  and hazard allowance According to “in furtherance of management’ commitment and its quest to continuously improve staff welfare, | wish to notify all staff of the payment of  leave and hazard benefits”. 

