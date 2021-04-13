Photo: Speaker, House of Representatives received requests of the staff from their leader.

By Haruna Salami



National Assembly has been shut down as Parliamentary Staff Association, PASAN and National Assembly Legislative Forum, NASLAF protest non-payment of their entitlements.



Before Tuesday’s protest PASAN presented to the Clerk to National Assembly, CNA a position paper dated 25 February, 2021 in which a 21-Day ultimatum was issued and a follow-up letter dated 18th March, 2021 wherein the union issued a further 14 Day ultimatum for the immediate implementation/payment of: “national minimum wage/22 months arrears, rent subsidy @ 40% of consolidated annual salary, 15% additional conpecullar allowance to make 40% and 50% balance of consolidated salary structure (CONLESS).



Other demands of PASAN are “hazard allowance @ 5% of consolidated monthly salary, gratuity for every retiring staff and ll pending promotion arrears”.

Furthermore, PASAN said the Executive Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission in response to the Union’s position paper as captured above wrote to the Clerk’s office “requesting for an urgent meeting between the National Assembly Service Commission, the Management of National Assembly and the NASC/NASS Chapters of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN to discuss all the issues raised in the position paper”.



The union regretted that “four weeks after receipt of the letter from the Executive Chairman of the Commission, you (Clerk) are yet to comply with the directive”.

Thereafter, there Clerk, Amos Ojo offered to pay leave and hazard allowance According to him “in furtherance of management’s commitment and its quest to continuously improve staff welfare, | wish to notify all staff of the payment of leave and hazard benefits”.

