NASS set for induction of senators and members elect

By Haruna Salami

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, all is now set for induction and training of senators-elect and members-elect of the 10th National Assembly.

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) Malam Sani Maggaji Tambuwal gave the indication after inspection of the venues for the training and hotel accommodation of the lawmakers.

Mr. Tambuwal expressed satisfaction with the level of preparation after inspection of the training venues and the hotels designated for their accommodation.

The lawmakers are divided into two batches with the first batch between May 7 to May 13, 2023 while the second batch is May 14 to May 23, 2023.

The venues for the training are International Conference Centre, (ICC), Abuja and Sheraton Hotel while Transcorp Hilton is for registration, induction and accommodation just as Carlton Hotel, Terrace Suites are also for accommodation.

The CNA who promised a hitch free induction and training applauded the Central Planning Committee for a thorough job.