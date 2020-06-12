NASS Service Commission confirms Giwa as Reps Clerk

Share the news













The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has confirmed the appointment of Mr Patrick Giwa as the substantive Clerk of the House of Representatives.

The confirmation of Giwa was contained in letter by the Chairman of NASC, Mr Ahmed Amshi.

The appoinment came along side other Permanent Secretaries in the National Assembly (NASS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Giwa was appointed acting Clerk of the House of Representatives on Nov. 26, 2018.

Giwa was born on November 25, 1960, and started his civil service career in 1987, after undergoing the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from December 1985 to November 1986.

Giwa rose in service to become Deputy Clerk before his appointment as the Clerk of the green chambers. (NAN)

