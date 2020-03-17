NASS: Sergeant-at-Arms assaults female journalist, Rep. member

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

Mrs Lizzy Chirkpi, a female journalist assigned to cover the National Assembly, NASS, and member representing Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi, Muda Lawal were on Monday assaulted by one Mr. Labaran Usman also known as Gumama, a security personnel with the Sergeant-at-Arms directorate.

The incident occurred at the NASS premises when the lawmaker was driving and saw Gumama hitting Mrs. Chirkpi.

Every effort by Lawal and other passers-by to stop Gumama from assaulting the journalist, proved abortive as he continued hitting Chirkpi and struggled to remove her car keys from the ignition.

When Newsdiaryonline asked Chirkpi why she was assaulted, she said: “It was around 11:45am and we were to go for an assignment with my colleague, David. So I waited for him in my car to get his camera and mic from the Press Centre. As I waited, I noticed a black Hilux vehicle parked behind me and honking but I thought it was a friend, so I ignored it.

“Suddenly, I noticed a man in a black jeans and tee-shirt coming towards me. I realised he was someone I know but as he got to where I was, he started shouting, “hey hey, why did you park here?”. I told him I was waiting for a colleague and will soon be leaving.

“As I was still explaining myself, he said, “no, no madam, this is not car park”. But I insisted not to move until my colleague comes. Gumama started deflating my car tyres. I rushed to stop him and he left that and went for my car keys.

“As we were on it, David returned and hurriedly entered the car with an attempt to stop him from removing the car keys.

“It was at that point, where he continued hitting and punching me that Hon. Muda Lawal came to my rescue only to be roughly pushed by Gumama while hurling insults on the lawmaker,” she told Newsdiaryonline.

Subsequently, the matter was reported at the office of the Director of Sergeant-at-Arms but were directed to see the Deputy Director, Mr Denis Inaji, who asked Mrs. Chirkpi to write a petition directing it to the Clerk of NASS through office of the Sergeant-at-Arms.

Speaking at the office of the Deputy Director of Sergeant-at-Arms before journalists, Hon. Lawal said, “I am willing to follow up this case to any length and would not mind testifying where necessary.

“No man should lay his hands on a woman, especially when the said man is a security personnel. I was born by a woman and cannot stand to watch any woman being maltreated.

“I am not worried that the man pushed me when I intervened. After all, I am a politician but what I will not tolerate is someone fighting a woman for any reason whatsoever”, he said while imploring relevant authorities.