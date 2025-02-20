NASS secures Tinubu’s assent on 2 new universities

The National Assembly has secured President Bola Tinubu’s assent to Bills establishing two federal universities in Ekiti and Osun States, marking a major boost for education.

By Naomi Sharang

The National Assembly has secured President Bola Tinubu’s assent to Bills establishing two federal universities in Ekiti and Osun States, marking a major boost for education.

The Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences will be in Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State. The Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies will be in Iragbiji, Osun.

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, announced the President’s approval in Abuja on Thursday. He sponsored the Bills in 2023 and 2024 to strengthen science and agricultural education.

Bamidele stated the institutions would bridge gaps in science, technology, and innovation. They will also promote environmental sustainability, agricultural research, and national food security.

He praised the president’s decision, saying, “The universities will ensure youth gain quality education in science and agriculture.”

He added, “They will equip students to drive development.”

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, strongly recommended the universities’ establishment before the Bills were signed. His ministry reviewed the proposals and found them meeting federal standards.

In a letter to the presidency, Alausa urged approval, stating the universities meet all required guidelines. The assent ensures swift development and high academic excellence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that these institutions will improve access to higher education, fostering national growth and innovation in key sectors. (NAN)