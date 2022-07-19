NASS resumes, adjourns over loss of Member

By Haruna Salami

The National Assembly resumed on Tuesday after 3 weeks break for Sallah, but quickly adjourned plenary over the loss of a member of the House Representatives, Hon Jude Ise-Idehen.

Hon. Ise-Idehen was representing Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives before his death was announced on July 1, 2022.

At the Senate plenary on Tuesday, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege who presided led the members to observe one minute’s silence in honour of the diseased member and after which the Senate adjourned to next day, Wednesday July 20, 2022.

