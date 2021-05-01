The National Assembly has restated commitment to good governance to enhance protection and welfare for Nigerians.

The Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan made the commitment during his address at the 2021 May Day celebration on Saturday in Abuja.

Lawan was represented at the event by Sen. Godiya Akwashiki, Vice Chairman of the Media and Public Affairs Committee in the Senate.

The theme for the 2021 May Day celebration is “COVID-19 pandemic, Social and Economic Crisis: Challenges for Decent Jobs, Social Protection and People’s Welfare’’.

He appreciated Nigerian workers both past and present for their sacrifices for the progress of the country and saluted their tenacity of purpose for the effective running of the machinery of government.

“The theme of today’s celebration is a complete one because it enables us to address some of the challenges before us as brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic and to how navigate away from it.

“ It additionally permits us to look at our great opportunities in the face of challenges and come to think of ways of improving the social protection and the welfare of the people.

“The essence of a good government is the continued ability to improve protection and welfare of the people through appropriate policies and actions for the good of the country.

“We are also ensuring that our efforts are not just a one off. We remain committed to improving on them. The security challenges are not insurmountable,’’ he said.

According to the senate president, government has provided ways of surmounting the challenges, as hat the executive arm has met with the national assembly to mitigate these disasters.

Lawan stressed that some criminal elements had taken up wrong paths like kidnapping, insurgency and banditry for survival.

“Those paths are not acceptable and we shall continue to confront these paths and make sure they become a thing of the past in the country.

“The national assembly and other arms of government are determined to ensure peace for the progress and development of our dear country Nigeria.

“We shall continue to carry out our roles of making laws and over sighting. The interests of all Nigerians remain our priority. We wish the Nigerian workers a Happy Celebration Day,’’ Lawal said. (NAN)

