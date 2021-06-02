NASS receives 40 memoranda on Constitution review in Yola

June 2, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



North East centre National Assembly on review the 1999 Constitution in , says it received 40 memoranda groups and associations for consideration.


Rep. Mohammed , Chief Whip, House Representatives and Chairman Centre, said this he spoke with newsmen at end of two day public hearing on Wednesday in .

He assured that all memoranda would be submitted for consideration at review of constitution.

“As representatives of the people, we assure all Nigerians that going to listen to them.

“Whatever to submit to the generality of the house is going to be a replica of their wishes and aspirations of stakeholders we met in the cause of this public hearing.

“We assure on behalf of the National Assembly that all opinions expressed here will be looked into and at the end of the day, as much as possible will be reflected in the report going to submit for subsequent considerations the various State Houses of Assembly,” he said.

said the national assembly would amend the constitution based on the wishes and aspirations of the people as well as current realities in the country.

“The constitution being an organic document is supposed to be changed in consonance with changing times so that it will reflect wishes and aspirations of the people,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that the memoranda submitted included those containing for states and local government creation as well for local government autonomy among others. ()

Tags: , , , ,