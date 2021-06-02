The North East centre of the National Assembly on the review of the 1999 Constitution in Yola, says it received 40 memoranda from groups and associations for consideration.



Rep. Mohammed Monguno, Chief Whip, House of Representatives and Chairman of the Centre, said this when he spoke with newsmen at the end of the two day public hearing on Wednesday in Yola.

He assured that all memoranda would be submitted for consideration at the review of the constitution.

“As representatives of the people, we assure all Nigerians that we are going to listen to them.

“Whatever we are to submit to the generality of the house is going to be a replica of their wishes and aspirations of stakeholders we met in the cause of this public hearing.

“We assure you on behalf of the National Assembly that all opinions expressed here will be looked into and at the end of the day, as much as possible will be reflected in the report we are going to submit for subsequent considerations by the various State Houses of Assembly,” he said.

Monguno said the national assembly would amend the constitution based on the wishes and aspirations of the people as well as current realities in the country.

“The constitution being an organic document is supposed to be changed in consonance with changing times so that it will reflect wishes and aspirations of the people,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the memoranda submitted included those containing request for states and local government creation as well demands for local government autonomy among others. (NAN)

