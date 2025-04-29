NASS ready to review outdated laws — Senate President 

The President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, says the National Assembly is set to give necessary legislative backing for the review of outdated laws.

By Sunday Bassey

Akpabio stated this during the Police Service Commission (PSC) Board/Strategic session and four-day induction programme in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The Senate President, who represented by the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, said that this was aimed to promote Police reforms and professionalism.

The event has as its theme: “Enhancing the Key Standards of Corporate Governance.

“The National Assembly stands ready to review outdated laws, approve essential reforms and provide the robust oversight needed to ensure a professional, people-oriented Police system.

“Let us build a police force that our children will be proud to call and enforce as friends.

“A force that delivers justice, not judgment, a force that proves that in Nigeria, there is great hope for Public Service,” Akpabio said.

He said that Nigeria must begin to institutionalise merit, discipline and integrity over mediocrity, favoritism, and impunity.

The Senate President said that reforms in the police required courage that would disrupt the status quo.

Akpabio called for the adaptation of community policing models that emphasised empathy, conflict resolution, and neighborhood engagement like Japan and Finland.

“Reform requires courageous disruption. In Singapore, police transformation was anchored on stringent recruitment standards, transparency in promotions, and fierce accountability.

“In Nigeria, we must begin to institutionalise merit over mediocrity, discipline over favoritism, and integrity over impunity.

“On performance optimisation, it is time to introduce a reward system that recognises and uplifts those officers who embody the finest ideals of public service.

“The policeman who refuses a bribe may return home empty-handed today, but he must not return without hope—hope that in the end, integrity shall yield a reward far greater than the fleeting spoils of corruption.

“We must elevate the culture of commendation above the culture of condemnation,” Akpabio said.

He congratulated the newly inaugurated board of the Police Service Commission, stressing that the members appointment was a call to purpose, a mandate to reforms, and a sacred trust to serve.

The Senate President added that the police force must not be seen as an arm of coercion, but an engine of trust, justice, and public service.

Earlier, Retired DIG Hashimu Argungu, Chairman, PSC, said that the event was aimed at familiarising the new appointees with their roles in overseeing police operations, and promoting accountability in the Nigeria Police Force.

Argungu said that the programme would provide a platform to engage critical stakeholders on strategies for strengthening the institutional capacity of Nigeria Police Force and deepening accountability in law enforcement governance.

He stressed that the Commission needs the collaboration and support of stakeholders to carry out the needed reforms in the police.

“There is a need to establish the Police Short Service Institution like in the military to bridge the gap and to recruit professionals in the Force,” Argungu said.

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom said that the state had enjoyed robust collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and other sister security agencies in making Akwa Ibom one of the most peaceful states in the country.

Represented by Retired DIG Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, the Special Adviser to the governor on Security, said that the board induction and strategic management meeting would help deepen institutional capabilities of the commission.

He said that the meeting would also expose the participants to new ways of fighting crime.

“We wouldn’t have achieved this without the support we have received from the police service commission through the deployment of solid crime busters to our state as Commissioner of Police.

“We remain grateful to the Commission,” Eno said.

He said that the state government would continue to work with the Nigeria Police Force to make Akwa Ibom an unwelcome place for criminals and indeed every form of criminality.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of awards to Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Gov. Umo Eno and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and other notable Nigerians. (NAN)