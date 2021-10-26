NASS promises to keep NYSC afloat, well-rooted

The National Assembly will ensure that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme is kept afloat and well-rooted.Rep. Yemi Adaramod, Chairman, House Committee on Youth and Sports, made this known on Tuesday during a two-day symposium on the Imperatives of an the NYSC Trust Fund.

The symposium is entitled: ”Consolidating the Gains of the NYSC in Youth Empowerment and National Development in the Face of Current Economic Realities: The Imperatives of a Trust Fund. “”The scheme is a pot that must not be broken as far as the unity of Nigeria is concerned.”

The NYSC has remained a legendary legacy bequeathed to Nigeria by its founding fathers in 1973.” The scheme has continued to unite the country since when it was established after the civil war,” he said. He said:” the NYSC scheme always comes handy when we are talking about unity, national cohesion and integration.”

The National Assembly will always be passionately in support of the scheme, including the establishment of the proposed Trust Fund.” We will do justice and expeditiously legislate to pass the Act into law for the proposed fund to see the light of the day.”

Adaramodu also described the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim as, ” a prolific academic who is committed to the progress of the scheme.” Gen. Ibrahim is the most formidable and erudite DG in Nigeria now and the National Assembly will continue to support him.” ( NAN)

