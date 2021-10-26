NASS promises to keep NYSC afloat, well-rooted

October 26, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



  National Assembly will ensure that National Youth Service Corps  (NYSC) Scheme is kept afloat and well-rooted.Rep. Yemi Adaramod,  Chairman, House Committee Youth and Sports, made this known Tuesday during a two-day symposium Imperatives of an NYSC Trust Fund.

symposium is entitled: ”Consolidating Gains of NYSC in Youth Empowerment and National Development in the Face of Current Economic Realities: The Imperatives of a Trust Fund. “”The scheme is a pot that must not be broken as far as the unity of Nigeria is concerned.”

NYSC has remained a legendary legacy bequeathed to Nigeria by its founding fathers in 1973.” scheme has continued to unite country since when it was established after the war,” he said. He said:” NYSC scheme always comes handy when we are talking about unity, national cohesion and integration.” National Assembly will always be passionately in support of scheme, including the establishment of the proposed Trust Fund.” We will do and expeditiously legislate to pass Act into law for proposed fund to see the light of the day.”

Adaramodu also described the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim as, ” a prolific academic who is committed to the progress of the scheme.” Gen. Ibrahim is the most formidable and erudite DG in Nigeria now and the National Assembly will continue to support him.” ( NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,