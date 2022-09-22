NASS pledges more support for pilgrim commission

By Bridget Ikyado

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Pilgrims Affairs, Abubakar Nalaraba has reiterated the National Assembly`s support to the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC).

Nalaraba stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

“We will try our best to see when and how the government can come in to support pilgrimage operation in Nigeria.

“We at the National Assembly are always ready to make the necessary legislation to enhance pilgrimage operations,” he added.

The lawmaker said that the services being offered by government to pilgrims, was part of its core social responsibilities

Nalaraba said that there was nothing wrong for government to sponsor pilgrims to pray for peace in the country.

“Pilgrimage is not tourism, it is purely spiritual. Nigeria needs prayers and that’s where people go to pray and have spiritual contact with our maker God,” he added.

Nalaraba urged governments at different levels to continue to to sponsor pilgrims to intercede for the nation, especially at this critical time.

He said that the committee will continue to work with the commission to enhance their operations for effective service delivery. (NAN)

