NASS: PDP gets 10 additional members – Minority leader

#TrackNigeria: Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have congratulated Zamfara governor-elect, Bello Mohammed and all Senators and Members of the House of Representatives-elect for their victory at the Supreme Court.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Minority Leader, Hon. Leo Ogor and made available to Newsdiaryonline Saturday.

“The PDP House Caucus heartily felicitate with the entire good people of Zamfara state whose genuine love for democracy and the truth has manifested in the eventual victory of former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Bello Mutawalle as Governor-Elect of Zamfara state.

“Your Excellency, Governor-Elect Mutawalle, we join all other Nigerians in praying for peace to prevail in your state where very clueless governance, deliberate tactlessness and insensitivity of the past four years has crudely and so dangerously endangered peace and order.

“Indeed it is sad to recall the autocratic tendencies and barefaced electoral manipulations undertaken by the APC during the last elections but we feel consoled by the Nigerian judiciary’s boldness in discharging its responsibilities on the issue of barefaced anti-democratic practices flagrantly perpetrated in Zamfara state.

“Yari ‘magic’ was such that all the state’s three senatorial constituencies, 7 House of Representatives seats and the entire 24 state House of Assembly positions were buccaneered into a very total but unscrupulously-contrived APC victory.

“Like millions of Nigerians who never expected such manipulations that have short-circuited the people’s will, we anxiously wait to see a bold interpretation of the law and the truth in other electoral petitions that are now before the courts across Nigeria; PDP is sure of winning more seats.

“We have no doubt that in places where men of honour sit to adjudicate on such matters that command the attention of all Nigerian citizens, the people and the People’s Democratic Party will most likely remain winners and indeed, we expect more victories for the PDP as other stolen mandates get returned to rightful owners.

A”s the world’s great religions have always said, truth and the will of the Almighty Creator will eventually prevail – just as we have just seen in Zamfara.

“Once again, we congratulate Governor-Elect Mutawalle, newly-elected members of the Zamfara state House of Assembly and the entire state and federal legislators from Zamfara state who are coming to swell our ranks at the National Assembly.

“We also congratulate the Presidency for having the courage to accept the unchangeable verdict of God as spoken through the wise people of the judiciary,” the statement read.



