NASS New Media hails Speaker Abbas for appointing Rotimi, Agbese into Media Committee

By Chimezie Godfrey

A forum of online Journalists known as National Assembly New Media, has expressed optimism, that the appointments of Rep. Akin Rotimi and Rep. Philip Agbese to head the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, would be a plus for the 10th House of Representatives.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, had during the last plenary before embarking on long recess, July 27, 2023, announced compositions of 134 House Standing Committees with their Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen.

Rep. Rotimi, a Member representing Oye/Ikole Federal Constituency of Ekiti State, got the Chairmanship of Committee on Media and Public Affairs, while Rep. Agbese representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State got nominated as deputy Chairman. They are both of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the development on Friday, Chairman, NASS New Media, Comrade Yemi Itodo and Secretary, Moses Idika, said the duo of Rotimi and Agbese would consolidate on the many achievements of the immediate past Committee Chairman and now Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu during the 9th Assembly.

“Of a truth, we in the New Media Forum were wondering who would step up as Leaders of the Media Committee in the House of Representatives, since the elevation of the current Deputy Speaker who performed creditably well as Chairman in the last Assembly.

“But our hearts were full of joy and radiating hope, when we heard of the nomination of Rep. Akin Rotimi and Rep. Philip Agbese. We are definitely optimistic that they would sustain the legacies of the immediate past Chairman. We are glad the Committee would not go underground but would live up to its standard.

“This is a good step in right direction by the Speaker, His Excellency, Dr. Tajudeen Abbas and the leadership of the House and we must commend them.

“We have great confidence in Rep. Akin-Omo-Akin (as he is fondly called), due to his sagacity in strategic communications. His outings as Special Adviser on Communications to the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, were enough credit facilities for us in the New Media to bank on.

“Rep. Agbese (Okanga of Agila) is another reason why we would not lose hope in the present leadership of the Committee and of the House. As a UK trained Lawyer who is vast with knowledge of multimedia in contemporary society, and a man who has invested over a decade in media entrepreneurship and corporate communications, he would surely bring his wealth of experience to bear, in making sure the 10th House of Representatives is not underreported. He practically has working relationship with major online media and bloggers association in Nigeria and this could be a plus for the Committee”, the Forum added.

While congratulating Rotimi, Agbese and other Members of the Committee, the New Media leadership urged them to carry everyone along in the cause of their activities, while assuring that the Forum would work closely with the Committee for more insights into the activities of the 10th House of Representatives.

