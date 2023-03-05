NASS members-elect to get INEC certificates of return on Tuesday

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, March 5, 2023 (NAN) INEC says it will commence presentation of Certificates of Return to elected members of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

It’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at a meeting of the commission with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja on Saturday.

Yakubu said that the senators-elect would be presented their certificates on Tuesday while members of the House of Representatives-elect would receive theirs on Wednesday.

“However, for effective crowd management, each Senator/Member-elect should be accompanied by a maximum of two guests.

“The comprehensive list of all members-elect will be uploaded to the Commission’s website shortly,” Yakubu said.

He said that in the Feb. 25l elections, winners had also been declared for 423 national legislative seats while supplementary elections would be held in 46 constituencies.

Yakubu said that in the Senate, 98 out of 109 seats had been declared, adding that so far, seven political parties won senatorial seats while in the House of Representatives, 325 out of 360 seats were won by eight political parties.

“In terms of party representation, this is the most diverse national assembly since 1999 as can be seen from the summary.

“In the Senate APC 57; APGA one; LP six; NNPP two; PDP 29; SDP two; YPP one; while in the House of Representatives, ADC two; APC 162; APGA four; LP 34; NNPP 18; PDP 102; SDP two and YPP one,” Yakubu said.(NAN)