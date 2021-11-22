NASS member empowers constituents, trains 100 youths in vocational skills

No fewer than 300 small scale entrepreneurs in Oluyole Federal Constituency have benefitted from a vocational training facilitated by Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (APC-Oluyole).

A statement by Akande-Sadipe’s Media Aide, Olamilekan Olusada, on Monday in Ibadan, stated that the lawmaker distributed cash grants, 15 vehicles, 40 horizontal freezers, 35 laptops, 47 grinding machines and 45 sewing machines among others, to the beneficiaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Akande-Sadipe, a former Aide to the late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, is the current Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

NAN reports that the vocational skills and economic enhancement programme included indigenous fabric production (Tie and Dye); Aso-Oke production and Aquatic Agriculture fish rearing with value-adding marketing options.

Akande-Sadipe facilitated the training, in conjuction with four other government agencies, as partners.

They are, Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research; National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons; National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and New Partnership for Africa’s Development.

Akande-Sadipe said the programme was the 15th since she got elected in 2019 to represent her constituency.

She said the present leadership at the House of Representatives was committed to making laws that would help reduce poverty rate in Nigeria.

“My primary function is to make laws for my constituency. I have prioritised empowerment in my constituency as a key responsibility, still within my WWREEEP Campaign promises.

“The present crop of leaders at the ninth Assembly is unrepentantly committed to our constituencies.

“We, honestly, are working on ways to lift majority of Nigerians out of poverty and this is why we promulgate laws that will affect every stratum in Nigeria,” she said.

According to her, this empowerment programme is in fulfilment of my electoral promises during the 2019 general elections. I am poised to do more for my constituency.

Akande-Sadipe said that she hast facilitated several developmental projects to her constituency aside her core legislative responsibilities.

The lawmaker listed some of the projects as construction and renovation of blocks of classrooms, provision of solar lights, provision of transformers, provision of borehole water and rehabilitation of roads.

“I am still vehemently focussed on facilitating the rehabilitation of key road construction projects.

“I have facilitated repairs on Odo-Ona- Elewe – Idi-Iroko – Olugbemi – Adewole (Liberty Academy) Road, Ayegun Oleyo-bare- Abeokuta Road.

“Olomi-Olojuoro-Ita-Egba-Ijebu Igbo road to mention a few. I will continue to lobby the appropriate agencies, FERMA and the Ministry of Works and Housing on these roads,” she said.

Akande-Sadipe urged the beneficiaries not to sell the equipment, but ensure they are used for income potential and long term economic gain.

She thanked all agencies, who collaborated with her in ensuring that her constituents are happy, eulogising the party leaders for their unflinching supports.

Mr Adegboyega Adeyemo, the State APC Deputy Chairman, said it had been a good decision for constituents to pick the lawmaker as their representative in 2019.

“Akande-Sadipe has already surpassed all legislators in the state. She is the best I have seen.

“Oyo APC will do everything to support Sadipe in 2023 because she has done more than enough to achieve this,” he said.

Also, Mr Basiru Adewale, a beneficiary, said that Akande-Sadipe’s empowerment was one of the best things the people of Oluyole Constituency have enjoyed.

“She is the best, no doubt. I advise other political leaders to emulate the woman’s virtue and values. We can all achieve more,” he said.

The week-long training saw the lawmaker investing more than N300 million for economic engagement to boost the economic growth of her constituents.

NAN reports that the event also featured a raffle draw, where a constituent won a seven- seater Opel Car. (NAN)

