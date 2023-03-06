NASS member-elect assures constituents of developmental projects

By George Odok

Mr Joseph Bassey, member-elect for Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South federal constituency, has assured his constituents of development through execution of quality projects.

Bassey, who is the Deputy Speaker of the Cross River House of Assembly, gave the assurance on Monday, during a thank you tour in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River.

He told the people that their overwhelming support, which gave him victory in the Feb. 25, polls indicated their love for him, hence his pledge to fulfill his campaign promises through developmental projects.

According to him, the electorate came out to vote for him during the polls, hence his visit to say thank you to them.

He promised to attract developmental projects that will have direct impact on their communities and their socio-economic well-being.

“Today, I have come here to say a big thank you to the people of Akpabuyo, who came out en mass to vote for me during the house of representative elections.

“Without your support, we won’t be celebrating today; so, I want to promise you that I will do my best to attract projects that will have meaningful impact on you all,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bassey was declared winner of the polls with a total 23,885 votes to defeat his opponents. (NAN)