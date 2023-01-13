NASS ‘ll continue to collaborate with Executive on security challenges-Lawan

By Naomi Sharang

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan says the National Assembly will continue to collaborate with the Executive toward tackling Nigeria’s security challenge.

He stated this at a ceremony marking his 64th birthday in Abuja.

“We still have some new challenges. The new challenges are, when we came in 2015,that was the 8th Senate, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had the security challenge to be predominantly in the North-east, the Boko Haram insurgency.

“Haven dealt with that, and then some new security challenges started to prop up in the North-west and North-central.

“The government accepted the fact that these are challenges.

“We have been doing everything possible to tackle the menace. The situation is improving,” Lawan said.

He said: “Our hope is that we continue to work with the executive arm between now and May 29 when the executive would have finished it’s tenure to improve further, the security situation of the country.

“One other challenge is lack of sufficient revenues for government to undertake its numerous laudable and noble national development projects across the country.

“Most of what we do in terms of national development is to borrow funds for us to execute those projects.

“I think we have to work hard to improve our revenue generation and collection.

“This is because it is not looking too sustainable that we tolerate people and some agencies of government, to misapply or not even declare the revenues they collect. We can’t continue with that.”(NAN)