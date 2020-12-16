NASS legislative aides suspend protest over salary arrears

The National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASSlAF) has suspended its planned protest over non payment of salary areas.

NASSLAF said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

It said that the suspension followed assurances by the management of the National Assembly that the arrears will be paid before the end of 2020.

” We will not hesitate to take up the gauntlet if the arrears are not paid on or before Dec. 21, as promised by the management.

“We want to specifically appreciate the efforts of the Director of State Services at the National Assembly.

“His maturity, uncommon disposition and his assurance is largely responsible for the suspension of the planned protest,” it said.(NAN)