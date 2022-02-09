NASS legislative aides mull court action over unpaid salary arrears

By Naomi Sharang

National Assembly legislative aides have threatened to petition anti-graft agencies over the non-payment of their 2019 salary arrears, minimum wage and other allowances.

They have threatened to drag the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mr Amos Ojo, before the National Industrial Court over alleged flagrant abuse of the appropriation law.

In a petition sent to the Department of State Services (DSS), a copy of which was obtained by a Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the aides decried the series of infractions allegedly perpetrated by the National Assembly (NASS) management.

The petition was co-signed in Abuja by Mr Zebis Prince (South) and Tony Omali (North).

“Starting from next week, we shall take certain steps to bring our sorry plight to the attention of the world in the hope that they might be able to call the NASS management to order.

“Some of these steps include but not limited to media campaigns and interviews, submission of petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC).

“And ultimately, instituting a suit against the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) and the National Assembly as an institution,” the said in the petition.

While demanding the payment of their 2019 salary arrears and 24-month minimum wage, the aides said only one month salary arrear and four-month minimum wage was cleared by the management of the National Assembly. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

