NASS leadership meets with Finance Minister, officials over 2023 budget

By Kingsley Okoye

The National Assembly leadership onThursday met the Minister of Finance and top officials of the Ministry in preparations for the 2023 budget presentation by President Muhammadu Buhari.



Mr Ola Awoniyi, the Special Advised to President of Senate, said this in a statement in Abuja that the National Assembly team was led by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.



“The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed and Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clement Agba led their team of officials of Finance Ministry to the meeting.



The meeting which held at the Senate wing of the National Assembly was behind closed doors,” Awoniyi said.



He said that the meeting was a follow-up to the previous ones held to fine tune the preparation of the budget, ahead of its presentation to a special joint session of the National Assembly by the President in October.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

