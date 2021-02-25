NASS, Justice Ministry to collaborate on FG’ legislative agenda -Omo-Agege

The National Assembly is to collaborate with the Ministry of Justice

to ensure prompt an effective management of the federal government’s legislative agenda.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, made this known on Thursday in Abuja at the launch of the book, ‘Contemporary Issues in Nigerian Law and Practice in honour the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The deputy senate president said the

National Assembly will collaborate the ministry on joint review of bills.

Omo-Agege, who was one of the chief launchers, said some of Malami’s strides include ensuring that all international treaties are deposited in the Federal Ministry of Justice.

“He is a proponent of eradicating all forms of sexual and gender-based violence”, he said.

The deputy senate president also reiterated his determination to work with the minister to eradicate sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria.

He also commended Malami for his contribution towards the rule of law and especially his role in the repatriation of looted funds.

Reviewing the book, Prof. Chinedu Nwoke, University of Jos Law Faculty, highlighted Malami’s achievements as minister and his contributions towards rule of law.

Earlier, the Solicitor-General of the Federation and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dayo Apata, SAN, said Malami has brought a paradigm shift in the management of recovered assets.

In his remarks, Malami expressed appreciation and reiterated his determination to advocate for the sustenance and peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians. (NAN)