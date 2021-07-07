NASS Joint PDP Caucus backs Southern governors on electronic transmission of election results, others

By Haruna Salami

The Joint PDP Caucus of the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) has thrown it’s weight behind the resolution of Southern Governors Forum on electronic transmission of election results, establishment of state police among others.

The Caucus made this known while addressing journalists at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

According to Senator Enyinaya Abaribe, Chairman of the Caucus “after due consideration and extensive deliberations on political and security situation in the country, the Joint PDP National Assembly unanimously upholds the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) in vehemently rejecting the clandestine moves to manipulate and alter the Electoral Act to remove the electronic transmission of results from the law

“Such furtive venture to tamper with a critical component of transparency and credibility of the electoral process is an unpatriotic and mischievous attempt to subvert our democratic process, institutionalize rigging, bastardize and frustrate genuine efforts towards credible elections in our country.

“Electronic transmission of results is the only way to eliminate malpractice and manipulations associated with manual collation of results, including alteration, switching and disappearance of election materials while in transit to various collation centers”

He said the Caucus is already taking “very strong and uncompromising steps” to ensure that the provision guaranteeing the electronic transmission of result is not tampered with in any form whatsoever.

On security, the Joint PDP Caucus reaffirm its unwavering support for the establishment of state police as well as other measure adopted by the governors to ensure the security of lives and property in the respective states, including those curtailing unauthorized movements and occupation of forest areas.

“We also affirm the demands by State governors, that as Chief Security Officers in the states, they must be duly informed before any security institution undertakes any operation in their states”.

The Caucus also lends full support to the demand by Southern governors that deductions from the Federation Account for the Nigeria Police Security Trust Fund should be distributed among the states and Federal Government to combat security challenges.

In the view of the Caucus the resolutions by the governors, regarding security does not offend but rather reinforce genuine efforts towards guaranteeing adequate security of lives and property given the current situation in the country as a federation.

“We call on governors, lawmakers and critical stakeholders from other regions to support these patriotic initiatives of the Southern Governors’ Forum in the interest of security of lives and property in our dear nation.

“The Joint Caucus agrees with the position of the Governors in rejecting the 3% percentage of share of the oil revenue to the host community as passed by the Senate and supporting the 5% as passed by the House of Representatives.

The Joint Caucus disclosed that it set up “very strong machinery” to ensure that, in the interest of justice and fairness, the percentage of share of the oil revenue to the host community does not fall below expectation.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

No tags for this post.