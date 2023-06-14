NASS Inauguration: Ondo LG boss urges Jimoh Ibrahim, Odimayo to priotise constituents yearning

By Aderemi Bamgbose

The Chairman, Irele Local Government of Ondo State, Mr Olusegun Ajimotokin has urged the newly inaugurated lawmakers from the state, particularly the Senator and Rep. member in Ondo South, to priotise the yearnings of their constituents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that lawmakers elected to the 10th National Assembly, the Senate and the House of Representatives, were inaugurated on Tuesday, June 14 in Abuja.

Ajimotokin, in a statement by his media aide, Mr Victor Adedeji, on Wednesday in Irele, congratulated Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim and Jimi Odimayoyo representing Ondo South Senatorial District and Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency respectively on the well deserved inauguration.

The council boss charged the two lawmakers to discharge excellent legislative apparatus to address lingering challenges in Ondo South and Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency at the Senate and House of Representatives respectively.

He also urged the lawmakers to deploy their experiences as successful business magnates, connections and competences in bringing dividends of democracy and advancing the course of their constituencies.

“I congratulate our lawmakers on their well deserved inauguration at the 10th National Assembly especially Ibrahim and Odimayo.

“I charge them to priotise the yearnings of their constituents through excellent legislative apparatus to address the challenges bedvilling their constituencies.

“I also urged them to use their myriads of experiences as successful business magnates to explore influence and connections in bringing dividends of democracy to their constituencies,” Ajimotokin said.

He also expressed optimism in the duo’s capacity and sense of public trust to fulfil their electoral promises to the people, noting that Ondo South and Ikale nation would attain an enviable heights through their contributions.

Ajimotokin wished the lawmakers outstanding positive impacts to nation building and the advancement of their respective constituencies in their sojourn at the National Assembly. (NAN)

